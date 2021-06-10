Alberto Fernández congratulated on Thursday “the elected president” of Peru Pedro Castillo, before the official counting of votes in that country ends.

The president wrote the message moments when the leftist continues to lead the vote count in Peru against his rival Keiko Fujimori.

“Today I contacted @PedroCastilloTe, president-elect of Peru. I expressed my desire that we join forces in favor of Latin America. We are deeply twinned nations,” said Fernández.

Who also added: “I celebrate that the dear Peruvian people face the future in democracy and with institutional solidity.”

