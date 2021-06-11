President Alberto Fernández announced this Friday the extension of the current decree with restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus until June 25, so the epidemiological traffic light will continue to apply to order the measures.

“We are going through a pandemic that is far from over, we are facing it with a lot of effort and social stress because we have been fighting for a year and a half. We are reaching a point where I hoped that there would be a law that would resolve how to continue the issue, but we will have to wait one more week, “the president emphasized.

And he added: “In the meantime we will continue to extend the decision that we have already taken.”

Regarding the law that gives the Executive powers to take measures against the pandemic, Fernández said that he hopes that “next week it can be treated and that once and for all we all agree on how we have to act against the risk that the pandemic generates “.

“It is a day of joy. We must draw the conclusion of how much the State matters, when the inhabitants of the State need health,” he declared in the center that is being built in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Agronomía, together with the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero , and the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti.

“Today we could have cancer patients treated here and that device with such advanced technology helped to attend to them,” said the president, who questioned the government of Mauricio Macri for stopping this work.

The Minister of Health was one of the first to speak and highlighted the progress in the vaccination campaign and in the arrival of doses to the country. However, he insisted that “we must continue to strengthen care measures.”

“We have to continue strengthening care to lower the cases,” he claimed.

CeArP will become the first proton cancer treatment institution in all of Latin America and the southern hemisphere, according to the Presidency in a statement.

“The project, which was halted during the previous administration, is a joint effort between the National Atomic Energy Commission, the University of Buenos Aires and the INVAP company, and will allow Argentina to have a technology currently available only in 20 countries” , highlighted the national Executive.

Days ago, equipment such as a cyclotron and parts associated with the transport of protons arrived from Belgium that, together with other state-of-the-art equipment, will be installed in the almost 8,000 m2 building that is being built.

The CeArP is adjacent to the Nuclear Diagnostic Center Foundation and in front of the Ángel H. Roffo Oncology Institute, institutions with which it will be linked for the care and comprehensive approach of cancer patients.

In addition, it will have two sectors of clinical treatment with protons and with photons, and it will also include a Laboratory for Research and Development in Proton therapy aimed at promoting research activities and training of human resources.

