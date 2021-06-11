Music is one of the great blessings that we human beings have. And it is a gift that can be enjoyed from ordinary people to those who are challenged to become presidents. Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham named their daughter Chelsea after that Joni Mitchell country jewel that is Chelsea Morning. And Alberto Fernández has made public his admiration for Litto Nebbia’s songbook, since he took office in the Casa Rosada. The data is not surprising because it is one of the founding artists of national rock and because he is one of the most respected composers of Argentine popular music.

The President, as shown in some videos that have gone viral, is a correct guitarist and you are unashamedly encouraged to several of Nebbia’s best-known songs. The problem started when he began to apply the lyrics of his favorite artist to evangelize the circumstances of current politics. The method may work well on occasion, but when repeated it runs the risk of falling into trivialization. That is exactly what just happened to Alberto Fernández.

A month ago, while speaking in Rosario and blaming the City of Buenos Aires for the Covid, Fernández quoted a couple of verses from “It’s only about living”, Nebbia’s greatest success after the return to democracy in 1983 and his years of exile in Mexico. “I think no one can give an answer, or say which door to knock,” paraphrased the President. Emotional words for a song, but concepts that in the mouth of a president sound like helplessness. If there is something that Argentina needs these days, they are answers. To curb inflation or alleviate poverty. And doors to knock on to get, to give just one example, vaccines.

Sure, the Litto Nebbia syndrome got a lot thicker this week. It was when the President returned to raid the work of the singer before the attentive and puzzled look of Pedro Sánchez, the head of the Spanish Government. “The Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines arrived in boats,” he improvised, going to another song by Nebbia, inspired by some ironic texts by the Mexican writer Octavio Paz.

But the universe of music is much broader and more benevolent than that of politics. What can be art within a song turned into an assault out of all logic for two sister peoples of Latin America like Mexico and Brazil. The moderate apology that the President posted on his Twitter account it was not enough to attenuate the regional embarrassment that already covered the covers of the Mexican, Brazilian and Spanish newspapers.

Alberto Fernández pronounced the unfortunate phrase in a ceremony he shared with his counterpart from Spain, Pedro Sánchez, at Casa Rosada.

So rude was Alberto Fernández’s blunder that the president of Brazil himself, Jair Bolsonaro, he had the luxury of taking political advantage on social media. “Jungle” was the only word he added to a recent photo of himself with indigenous people from his country. All a subtlety for a leader who has made a cult of the political extreme and who, in January 2020, said in public that the original peoples of Brazil were evolving enough to become “Increasingly, in human beings like us.”

Nor did the former president, Mauricio Macri, miss the opportunity to obtain a small space in the controversy. He transmitted a message of “apologies” Bolsonaro and also published a post without words, with the flags of Brazil and Mexico to take advantage of the flank left on a tray by Fernández. The most emphatic defense of the President was made by the radical ambassador in Madrid, Ricardo Alfonsín.

Peronism, on the other hand, opted for a silence full of meanings. And nothing was heard of any opinion from Cristina on the matter. “Kick the chairs against the walls”, was the discreet interpretation that one of his collaborators made about the Vice President’s humor. “I’m interested until your disagreement”Nebbia wrote to Argentina four decades ago, without even imagining that his verses would stir up storms even in the unexplored sky of diplomacy.