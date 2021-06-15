Alassio – A structural failure occurred this afternoon due to an electric welding, on the 200 pipe it serves the area between the Hotel Majestic and the Giardini di Padre Pio, both on the mountain side and on the sea side of the Aurelia. “The cause – explain the Sca technicians – is probably due to a failed resistance and not found by the Machine”.

“The excavation has already been prepared and the new section of pipeline to replace the damaged one has already been prepared – explains Massimo Parodi, General Manager of Sca – but now we will have to temporarily stop the water supply to the users in the area. We will close the service at 16.30 to restore it at the end of the replacement of the pipeline as soon as possible, around 17.30 / 18 this evening “