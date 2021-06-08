Åland Islands “Islands of Peace” begins the 100th anniversary of self-government: “We hope that Åland will become a destination to visit every year”

The themes of the anniversary year of self-government starting today are peace, democracy and sustainable development.

TO ÅLAND self-government turns one year from June 9, 2022 one hundred years. The celebrations of the anniversary year will start well in advance a year earlier, ie today.

The themes are peace, democracy and sustainable development.

“Åland is often called the island of peace,” says the project manager for the 100th anniversary Tiina Björklund.

On June 24, 1921, the League of Nations decided in Geneva that Åland belonged to Finland. The state was obliged to guarantee the rights of the inhabitants of the province to the Swedish language, culture and local customs.

Finland also had to guarantee Åland significant freedom to conduct its own affairs.

Åland the provincial parliament met for the first time on 9 june 1922. the day is now celebrated as Åland’s day of self-government.

The solution to the situation in Åland is often seen as a good example of managing international conflict.

According to Björklund, the theme of sustainable development is linked to the situation in the Baltic Sea.

“Åland’s location in the middle of the Baltic Sea makes the theme of sustainable development constantly topical.”

On the opening day pianists, among others, give concerts at the cultural and congress center in Alandica Iiro Rantala and Patrik Komorowski. To play, they receive a Steinway concert grand piano donated by an Åland trade councilor Anders Wiklöf.

The Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden were also invited to the opening Sanna Marin (sd) and Stefan Löfven (sd), but due to schedule rushes, it was decided to postpone the meeting.

The themes appear in the anniversary program.

For example, Regeneration 2030 will be held in August, bringing together young people from around the world to tackle global challenges, especially climate change. The event will be attended by the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius.

Corona epidemic has influenced the anniversary program.

On the opening day, an event was to be held in which the longest picnic table in the world would have been erected in the eastern harbor of Mariehamn. However, to avoid a large gathering, people are encouraged to organize a picnic among a small group.

The Tall Ships Races event for large sailing ships also had to be canceled this summer.

About the epidemic nevertheless, Åland hopes that the anniversary year will attract tourists throughout the year.

“We hope that Åland will become a destination for people living in mainland Finland to visit every year,” says Björklund.

In order to involve the rest of Finland in the anniversary year, each Finnish city was donated its own apple tree. The trees are located in Tjudö, on Öfvergårds Farm.

In September, a harvest festival will be held, where residents are welcome to pick apples from their own municipality.

The year culminates in a four-day celebration next summer.