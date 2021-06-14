Yesterday afternoon he made his staging at the Euro 2020 the selection of Austria. The Central Europeans beat one of the tournament’s Cinderellas on their debut, North Macedonia (3-1), although they suffered until the end to consummate the triumph. Without a doubt, one of the greatest attractions of the duel was David Alaba, only signing until the moment of Real Madrid this season.
And the truth is that the former Bayern player played a fairly complete match. To begin with, because yesterday he showed one of the features that we have highlighted the most that can help you in the Real Madrid: its versatility. The duel began as central to finish it like lane. It will not be strange that we see this throughout the season that comes in the white set.
Alaba’s numbers were very good, since he made two punts, 1 interception, won 5 duels, had a 94% success in the pass and gave the assist key to Gregoristch’s 2-1. To put the icing on your sensational performance, was voted MVP of the meeting. Of course, his letter of introduction in the tournament and for the fans of the Real Madrid could hardly be better.
Therefore, after a very tough season, no titles and in which Zidane has left, see the performance of his first signing it is a reason of faith for the fans of the Spanish team. As I said before, it has come for free and it seems that he does it in a good shape. On the other hand, this is Alaba’s second Eurocup, which speaks of his great experience in important matches.
Then anything can happen, but the first signs are good. Praise showed yesterday that it is a player to excite Real Madrid
