Will premiere Praise officially his status as Real Madrid footballer in a meeting full of precisely the first times. As is he North Macedonia debut in a European Championship, and in fact in a great tournament, since he has never attended a World Cup. And as the Austria’s first win in continental competition, after going empty in his two previous appearances: 2008 (as host) and 2016 (follow the game live on As.com).

She does not escape from that nebula of expectation and uncertainty. location on Alaba lawn, who in his selection usually acts in the midfielder but who today you can leave as a flyer, in the old fashion of Guardiola’s Bayern. Faced with the unknown, two Champions and 27 titles that contemplate the Madrid signing, a backpack that can only overcome Pandev. The Macedonian hero, who with his goal against Georgia opened the doors of the European Championship, is 37 years old, turns 20 as an international (this tournament sounds like hello and goodbye) and it also has a Champions League, the one with Mourinho at Inter in 2010.

But it is not the ‘calcium’, but the Bundesliga, which can mark this premiere, with 22 of the 26 Austrian players playing this past season in Germany, since Baumgartner to the auctioneer Kalijdzic, aspiring holder to the detriment of Arnautovic, who is returning from a thigh injury.

More Spanish accent has Angelovski’s Macedonia, with the Rayista Dimitrievski in goal, the Levantinist Bardhi indisputable in the core and the Majorcanist Trajkovski watering down on the bench. How will he await the next season to face Alaba in LaLiga.

Keys

Downpour: Austria and North Macedonia had serious problems exercising this Saturday at the National Arena due to a tremendous downpour. Today more rains are expected.

Pressure: The Austrians have it, also disenchanted by their poor qualification for the World Cup. In the Macedonians everything is joy.

Revulsive luxury: Arnautovic, formerly of Inter, Werder or Stoke City, has been out for a month, so he can break into the second half to break the game.

Post-pandemic: Bardhi will face it with great enthusiasm, who spent two weeks in a row testing positive for COVID-19 until last day 5.

Aces to follow

Sabitzer: The Leipzig midfielder arrives in a plethora of moments, lethal arriving from the second row.

The more: Substitute in Naples and architect of the victory against Germany in March, will be the counterpoint of Pandev.

Franco Foda:

“We can make history”

“I don’t feel pressure, on the contrary, I have told the players that we can make history. Our goal is to win our first match at a Euro Cup and we’ll see where we get. We have decided where Alaba will play, we have communicated it to him, but I will not reveal it ”.

Igor Angelovski:

“We expected it since independence”

“We waited for this moment since the independence of Macedonia, in 1991. In the two years that have passed since qualifying, our team has grown from one game to another and has played better football, the players have progressed.”