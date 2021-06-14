“I am a flexible player and I will give it my all, no matter where I play ”, he warned David Alaba in the days leading up to the Eurocup. As if his history no longer warned of the versatility of the Austrian captain, one of the qualities that convinced the Real Madrid to approach his signing, as a free agent, after 13 seasons shining at Bayern Munich, including one at the command of Carlo Ancelotti, with whom served more on the side than on the axis of the rear.

However, cracks always leave room for surprise, and his debut in the competition against North Macedonia (3-1) has dazzled to his compatriots, to UEFA – which was appointed by the best player of the match– and Madridismo. He was crucial in the Central Europeans’ first victory in this tournament and he retaliated on the way with a kick to his post in Euro 2016 that had haunted him.

Bet on Austrian coach Franco Foda, to place it initially as libero, embedded between the two centrals, Dragovic and Hinteregger, in an unusual 3-5-2 in the national team, with which was able to help two more inexperienced defenders than him in defensive tasks, but also started the construction of the game. “He had already played in a three-center defense with Bayern, so it was no problem”, Said Foda after the victory, at the National Arena in Bucharest (Romania). But above all the coach and the footballer himself congratulated the performance after the talk they had in the locker room during the break, with 1-1 still on the scoreboard.

Alaba’s heat map during the first half, as a Libero.

“We sat and we discussed how we could play faster to dominate the game, “explained Alaba. “We convinced ourselves that we should try to get the ball back quickly as soon as we lost it, be more clinical … And it was already seen with how hungry we show that spirit on the grass”, He explained. “With two forwards – Gregoritsch and Arnautovic entered the second half – we better circulate the ball forward, we had greater mobility. And David helped us from the band”, Stated Foda.

All these words came to fruition in the winning goal, delivered by Alaba from that left flank to which he falls with such skill either in defensive tasks as joining the attack, and in a hierarchy repertoire.

In the second half he acted for the band and with greater freedom.

The new Real Madrid player was by far the footballer of the match that gave the most passes, 92 out of 103 attempts – with 89 percent accuracy – and also the one who received the most: 87. Namely, participated in 190 of the 597 passes that were fought among the Austrians, a very high 31.8 percent behind which hides that ubiquity that, as an added value, can be so useful, now, to Austria and from next season to the white club.