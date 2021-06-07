Sharjah (Al Ittihad) From the fragrance of the desert and the authenticity of living, Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, affiliated with the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, takes its viewers on a morning media tour about the aesthetics of the central region in Sharjah, through the public program “Al Wusta Diaries”, which highlights through various paragraphs On the nature of living in the central cities of the emirate, the customs of the people, and their connections with the authentic folklore, which is the main pillar of the societal identity of the UAE. The program, which is broadcast at 9:00 am from Sunday to Thursday, accompanied by media professionals Saeed Al Qamzi, Saif Al Tunaiji and Abdul Rahman Al Ketbi, reviews many stories and secrets about the central region revealed by guests from official and community figures, who present in each episode of the program An account of the value of the place and its heritage, and they introduce the tales handed down by ancestors. Regarding this program, Saeed Rashid bin Fadel Al Ketbi, Director of Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, said: “Through this media presentation, we sought to present the biography of the place and its people, and introduce them to the ancient region of the Central Region through the eyes of its children, in a modern way of presentation, taking into account the diversity of paragraphs in terms of content and ideas, In addition to the selectivity in the selection of specialized guests, each in his field, who added a lot to the work.”