The Minister of Health and Community Protection confirmed. Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, that the majority of tests for detecting infection with the “Corona” virus, known as (PCR) are free for community members in government medical care centers, stressing that any examinations include cases of infection and suspected infection with the virus. Or those in contact with injuries that are free of charge by virtue of the federal law regarding communicable diseases, which is the law that helped the state to move quickly and treat cases of injury and deal with cases of contact and suspicion at the expense of the state.

This came in response to a parliamentary question directed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, regarding “health insurance coverage for tests and treatment of corona,” during the council’s session held this morning, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash.

The minister said: “We resorted to legalizing the Corona examination process, for various reasons, the most important of which is to reduce overcrowding and overcrowding in the examination centers that used to continue day and night, as well as to motivate society to a culture of receiving anti-virus vaccination.”

He added: “There are groups that wish to conduct tests to detect infection with the virus for their own reasons, and these are tests that are not equal to the state’s cost, especially since they are conducted in private centers and hospitals, but the examination of suspected corona remains free by virtue of the Communicable Diseases Law, as well as treatment is free in any A government or private hospital, because the costs are borne by the government.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

