The Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, revealed that there are procedures and decisions under implementation in the health insurance file, in cooperation between the Ministries of Health and Community Protection and Finance, pledging that the health insurance law will see the light soon.

The Minister stressed, during a session of the Federal National Council, yesterday, that there is a problem with the issue of insurance coverage for the treatment and examinations of Corona, which is represented in the refraining of insurance companies from providing any service related to the pandemic, as long as it is worldwide, stressing that the health authorities in the country pay for the treatment. For everyone, based on the 2014 Federal Law on Communicable Diseases, which helped the Ministry and set the main points in treatment, provision of services and examinations for the Coronavirus.

During the session, the Council approved a draft federal law on mental health, aimed at regulating the relationship between the mental patient and the various parties dealing with him, providing him with the necessary health care in accordance with the best standards applicable in this field, and protecting and preserving his rights and dignity, which included heavy penalties. Up to one year in prison and a fine of 200,000 dirhams, for violators of its provisions, whether through mistreatment or neglect of the mental patient, or tampering with medical reports, contrary to reality, with the intent of entering or removing a person from mental health facilities.

In detail, the Federal National Council held its session yesterday, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss and approve the draft mental health law, in the presence of the Minister of Health and a number of government representatives.

During the session, members of the Council asked the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs: The first from the second Vice-President of the Council, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, about “the role of the Ministry to ensure the provision of medical services to mall visitors in the event of any accidents or emergency medical conditions.” The minister stressed that “the ministry is working to develop the work system on an ongoing basis and in coordination with various authorities, and although the commercial centers do not fall within its competence, we welcome the proposals received in this regard and we will communicate them to the concerned authorities.”

Council member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi asked about the poor services of Shaam Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, and the delay in opening clinics and specialized departments in the hospital. The minister said, “Since the beginning of last April, the hospital and medical clinic sector has become affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for Health Services,” stressing that a great deal of progress has been made in the services provided in the hospital.

The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Youssef Al Serkal, stated that all the hospitals of the Corporation operate as an integrated system in providing their services, and in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, medical services are provided through five hospitals that complement each other and contribute to covering the needs, pledging to continue the hospital development plan.

The First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, asked Al-Owais about the reasons why insurance companies did not cover Corona’s examinations and treatment. The minister stressed that the state attaches great importance to the health insurance file, and there are procedures and decisions under implementation in this file in cooperation between the ministries of health and finance, so that the health insurance law will see the light soon.

He indicated that the ministry is keen to closely follow up everything related to the Corona pandemic, and to provide a large number of Corona examinations, adding that the actual problem with the issue of insurance coverage for Corona treatment and examinations remains that insurance companies refrain from providing any service related to the pandemic, as long as it is worldwide. .

He said that health authorities in the state pay for treatment for everyone, even the insured, because insurance companies stopped paying, and the state relied on the federal law issued in 2014 on communicable diseases, which helped the ministry and set the basic points in treatment and provision of services and examinations for the virus.

The minister added that all examinations are free in all health facilities affiliated with the ministry, and no fees are charged, and at the state level, if a person is suspected of being infected with the virus or a contact, he performs a free examination, and there are those who want to obtain better services through examination by vehicle He has to pay the fee, but there are free examination centers available to everyone.

Member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami asked Al-Owais about the reasons for the scarcity of citizen doctors with delicate and rare medical specialties, and the ministry’s efforts to direct citizens to study these specialties. Al-Sarkal replied that providing the best competencies and settling medical specialties, especially rare, is one of the priorities of the ministry and the institution, stressing the presence of Supportive measures for Emiratisation efforts, which resulted in an increase in the number of citizens during the period 2017-2020.

He said: “There is a program under which the completion of studies, especially rare medical specialties, was encouraged, and a contract was made in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to study and encourage many specialties, and the Arab Board accredited within the country was established, and about 1,150 seats were provided for doctors with 43 training programs in rare specialties. The percentage of those enrolled in the board during the period 2016-2020 increased fourfold.

And Al-Sarkal continued, “With regard to salaries and the career and financial ladder, there is an initiative of a specialized career cadre that the various concerned authorities have worked on, under the supervision of the Ministry, with the support and follow-up of the Council of Ministers, and due to the circumstances of the (Covid-19) pandemic, there has been some delay, but the re-examination of the cadre will be activated soon.”

The Council moved to discuss a draft federal law on mental health, as it amended and developed a number of its articles and clauses, with the aim of regulating the relationship between the psychiatric patient and the various parties dealing with him, providing the necessary health care for the psychiatric patient in accordance with the best standards applicable in this field, and protecting and preserving the rights and dignity of the patient. psychological, and reduce the negative effects of mental disorders on the lives of individuals, the family and society, and promote the integration of the mentally ill in society

According to the draft law, the psychiatric patient enjoys a number of rights, including: receiving a full explanation in a manner that understands him of all his rights immediately after entering the mental health facility, including his right to complain or to his representative in case the psychiatric patient is unable to understand them, respecting him and providing the necessary services for him in an environment Adequate manner that preserves his dignity and meets his needs according to his health condition, knowing the nature of his entry to the health facility if his condition permits, or informing his representative when necessary as soon as possible, and preserving his legally established civil rights and not limiting them except for the purpose of protecting him or others from harm or under Judicial ruling, and not to impose restrictions on his work or employment because of his psychological disorder or to terminate his work except on the basis of a report from a specialized medical committee and in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, and to preserve his privacy and personal belongings in his place of residence in the mental health facility.

The patient is also entitled to benefit from communication services unless this has a negative impact on his health condition or on others, receive visitors or refuse to receive them according to the visitation system in the mental health facility that can limit or prevent the visit according to the treatment requirements, and protect the confidentiality of his information In accordance with the legislation in force in this regard, protection from degrading treatment and physical, physical, sexual and other exploitation, and requesting the termination of compulsory admission and submitting this request to the Patients’ Rights Care Committee.

The patient’s rights included filing any complaint against any person or entity in the mental health facility without affecting the level of care provided to him, seeking the assistance of whomever he deems appropriate to represent him before others and conducting his affairs inside or outside the mental health facility, and informing him personally or his representative or accompanying him about the nature of His entry to the mental health facility when issuing or renewing the decision of mandatory entry in a language or in a manner he understands, and informing him in writing of all his rights, including the reason for entry and the procedures to be followed if he wishes to leave the psychiatric facility.

The rights also include leaving the mental health facility after the end of the mandatory entry period with obtaining a plan for psychological and social care, obtaining health insurance that guarantees comprehensive health care in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, and providing support to facilitate the process of education and learning and the practice of recreational and cultural activities in coordination with the concerned authorities And any other rights granted by a decision of the Minister after coordination with the health authorities.

According to the draft law, a psychiatric patient enjoys when receiving health care a number of rights, including: access to psychiatric treatment and psychiatric medications in accordance with the recognized medical principles, knowledge of the diagnosis that was given to him, and receiving full information about the treatment plan and its progress and extent of response to it, any change in it and methods The treatment and the desired benefits, risks and possible side effects and possible treatment alternatives before agreeing to the treatment and informing him of the reasons for transferring it inside or outside the mental health facility in the event of doing so, and if his health condition does not allow this, the approval of his legal representative is taken, taking into account the procedures in force in emergency cases. Active and continuous participation in the treatment plan as long as his condition allows him to express his will.

According to the draft law, the imposition of the penalties stipulated in this law does not prejudice any more severe penalty stipulated in any other law, as the draft law punishes imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever is deliberately proven in His medical report contradicts the reality regarding the psychological state of a person with the intention of entering a mental health facility or removing him from it, and anyone who causes bad faith to admit a person to a mental health facility contrary to what is prescribed in this law and its executive regulations.

A penalty of imprisonment not exceeding three months and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 100,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who assists a person subject to compulsory entry to escape.

A penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 100,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties, shall be imposed on anyone who is assigned to guard, care, nurse or treat a person suffering from a mental illness and deliberately abuses or neglects him.

According to the draft law, if mistreatment or neglect results in a dangerous illness, serious injury or disability in the mental patient’s body, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams and not more than 200,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties.

The penalties stipulated in this law are also doubled in the event of recurrence, and the penalties stipulated in this law do not preclude taking disciplinary penalties against mental health facilities or violators of the provisions of this law and its executive regulations in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard.

Take care in a safe and clean environment

According to the draft law, the rights of the psychiatric patient include obtaining physical health care, informing him or his representative of the name and position of each member of the treatment team who cares for him in the mental health facility, and receiving due care in a safe and clean environment according to the standards in force in the field of mental health. And not to undergo any experimental treatment or medical research without his consent or the approval of his representative and after the conditions and controls established in the legislation in force in the country are met.

It also includes not undergoing any treatment without his consent or his representative except in the cases stipulated by law, knowing the health services available in the mental health facility and how to obtain them, their costs and how to cover them, and obtaining a comprehensive medical report on his mental health condition and the examinations and treatment procedures that were taken during His presence in the mental health facility, obtaining a copy of his medical file as determined by the executive regulations of this law, and any other rights granted by a decision of the Minister after coordination with the health authorities.

health guarantees

The draft law emphasized that the minor psychiatric patient should be surrounded by special health guarantees that take into account his age group, psychological state and best interests, including the right to provide education, and oblige the representative of the minor psychiatric patient to follow the treatment plan, and precede any preparation procedure by a social or psychological specialist, and allocate places upon entry. Compulsory entry, separating it from adult areas, and providing separate facilities for it. The executive regulations of this law specify guarantees and controls for the compulsory admission of a minor psychiatric patient and all other issues related to his rights, and to provide advice and guidance to his family.

treatment

According to the draft law, the entry of a psychiatric patient or person to a mental health facility for evaluation or treatment is voluntary, mandatory, or emergency. It is not permissible to enter a private mental health facility. Entry to a mental health facility for treatment is voluntary, subject to the written consent of the psychiatric patient or his representative. He may also leave it upon his request or his representative, even if the treatment has not been completed.



