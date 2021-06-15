Dubai (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the Swimming Association approved the participation of Al Wasl club player and the national team Youssef Al Matrooshi in the 2020 Olympic Games, accompanied by the club Marwan Hafez. Via video communication, headed by Sultan Al-Samahi.

Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, Secretary-General of the Federation, confirmed that the Board of Directors decided to apologize for participating in the Asian Games this year, while agreeing to participate in the Gulf Games in Qatar next August, and the Arab Games that will be held in Abu Dhabi next October.

He pointed out that the board of directors approved, during its meeting, the tournament calendar, and assigned the technical committee to develop a tournament plan in order to determine the technical condition of the swimmers after a major stoppage in tournaments due to the outbreak of the Corona virus, in order to prepare the swimmers to participate in external tournaments.

He added: The Council approved the initiative presented by Khalifa Al Kaabi, the Financial Director to reduce the phenomenon of drowning, under the title: “Our Summer Without Drowning”, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, sports councils, and institutions, and it will be announced and started soon, because of its important Of paramount importance, the Board also approved the financial and administrative report and the previous Board of Directors meeting.

He pointed out that the Board of Directors approved sending a draft of the statutes approved by the workshop held at the National Olympic Committee, in order to review it, in order to hold an extraordinary general assembly after that to approve the regulations.