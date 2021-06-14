Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al Maryah Local Bank, the first integrated digital bank in the UAE, announced the appointment of its board of directors headed by Tariq Ahmed Al Masoud.

Omar Abdullah Al-Zaabi was also appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the membership of Ahmed Jabr Al-Suwaidi, Ahmed Shaibah Al-Amimi, Mira Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Khaled Thani Al-Rumaithi, Imran Mohammed Al-Khoury, Younis Fateh Ali Al-Khaja, Saeed Abdullah Al-Dhahiri and Abdullah Mohammed bin Dasmal Al-Suwaidi, and Obaid Hilal Al-Kaabi.

The appointed board of directors has a variety of experiences in several areas that contribute to the efficiency of the decision-making mechanism to push the bank to achieve its goals to be a leading local bank that provides banking services and products that support the UAE community and contribute to supporting the private sector by empowering and qualifying employees and achieving a competitive return for shareholders.

Tariq Ahmed Al Masoud said: “The tasks assigned to the bank’s board of directors aim to work tirelessly to direct the bank towards achieving the vision of Al Maryah Local Bank in improving the standard of living of the individual and raising the efficiency of banking services for medium and small companies. I am also honored to mention the exceptional and diverse experience of the members of the Board of Directors in various sectors of the local economy and their close relationship with all segments of society.”

Tariq Al Masoud noted that the main objective of establishing the first bank to serve the Emirati community on an exceptional digital platform is to meet the financial and banking needs in a way that increases the efficiency of individuals’ lives and the productivity of medium and small companies.