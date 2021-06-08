Real Madrid is resigned to Mbappé and the person responsible for it has a name and surname. PSG digs in in the crack case with Nasser Al Khelaifi bricking up the door. The president of the Parisian entity has reached the top of denial (“We will never sell Mbappé and he will not go free”) but it has been a constant escalation since February 2019. Two and a half years in which he jumps like a tiger when asked about the possible departure of Mbappé.

At the beginning of 2019, with the problem of Financial Fair Play tightening, rumors about the need to sell one of its two stars assaulted the French Press and with Madrid in the background. The Qatari leader resoundingly stepped out in Le Parisien. “Kylian and Neymar stay, not 100% sure … 2,000%”. First not.

An eloquence that would be repeated in the following months. In June of that same year, for example. Two weeks after a message from Mbappé after finishing the season frustrated (“Maybe in Paris I will be happy, but maybe in another place also with a new project …) he returned to go to a medium, this time to France Football, in order to teach the lock to crack. In terms, by the way, similar to those of previous months. “Mbappé stays for next season, at 200%”. Second not. In August of last year, in the heat of high after eliminating Atalanta in the semifinals of the Champions League, he took advantage of the positive wave to reinforce the message. “Mbappé and Neymar will never leave here”, he claimed. Third not.

Always ‘no’

Before the fourth not, that of this past Sunday, the Parisian president reinforced his messages even if he was on the run, as when The beach bar He asked Vuelapluma, last April and before getting in his car, if Mbappé would stay. “Yes, sure”was the answer.

Statements all with Madrid as sender. Florentino Pérez has never attempted a hostile offensive, but just in case Sheikh Al Khelaifi always shows his tanks.