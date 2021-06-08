Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced that it has raised 220 million dirhams in donations to establish the Hamdan bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during the last holy month of Ramadan, in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to celebrate his legacy of giving in the field of charitable work, by providing free medical and treatment care to cancer patients who are unable in the country.

The charitable hospital is the first of its kind in the country, and its establishment comes in honor of the path of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, full of giving, and in appreciation of the great services he provided during his life, part of which he pledged to support humanitarian work and great charitable works, which had positive effects around the world. The hospital will support efforts to enhance the UAE’s leading position in the field of cancer care and medical innovation, while the hospital will play a significant role in shaping the future of the medical sector in the country.

Al Jalila Foundation revealed that it will invest 750 million dirhams in the new hospital, which will have a capacity of 250 beds. The project, consisting of two phases, will be built on an area of ​​50,000 square meters, and is set to become the first hospital in the region to be built entirely with prefabricated units.

The first phase of the project will witness the provision of 150 beds equipped with the latest and most advanced technologies, and will be able to accommodate 30,000 patients annually. When completed, the hospital will provide comprehensive care services for cancer patients, including prevention, diagnosis and treatment services, medical care through experienced and creative staff, and medical technologies. world class advanced.

Al Jalila Foundation extended its thanks to all the supporters and donors of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital, during a special event organized by the Foundation in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation. Al Jalila Foundation launched a program It was called “The Circle of Hope”, where the first donors pledged to provide the necessary support for the establishment of the new hospital.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum came at the forefront of the list of supporters, which included Issa Saleh Al Gurg, Muhammad Ibrahim Obaidullah, Hamad bin Ahmed bin Sougat, the family of the late Abdullah Hassan Al Rostamani, the family of the late Abdul Wahed Hassan Al Rostamani, Abdul Rahim Muhammad Buwal Ghazouz Al Zarooni, and Abdul Hamid Siddiqui , Faisal Kotikolon, Shabana Faisal, Rajan Kilashand, Raju Kataria, and BNC Menon.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “There is no priority more important than health, and we are committed to helping improve the lives of the most vulnerable segment of society. Hamdan bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients is set to combine innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and strategies Health and well-being, to advance the vision of the UAE towards pioneering the field of cancer care.”

He said that this hospital is the best tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the most important symbols of charitable and humanitarian work in the region and the world, and we are proud to join hands to celebrate his legacy of giving by making high-quality health care accessible to all.

For her part, Member of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, expressed her thanks and appreciation to all the supporters, led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, saying: “Through our project, we aim to build a distinguished hospital that includes the most prominent doctors in the world, Specialists in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment, with the aim of providing the best possible treatment services to patients.”

• The hospital is a tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the most important symbols of charitable work.

Sustainability of charitable work

It bears the name of a great Emirati stature who made noble charitable and humanitarian contributions.

The businessman, Abdul Rahim Muhammad Balghazouz Al Zarouni, said: “We are confident that Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital is one of the best hospitals that will provide the best possible health care for patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment for free, which is what we have been accustomed to in Dubai and the UAE and its wise leadership, which She instilled in her children a love of goodness and humanitarian work, and a spirit of initiative in supporting community issues and improving people’s lives.

Abdul Hamid Seddiqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seddiqi Holding Group, said: “We are honored to contribute to the establishment of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, to pay tribute to its work and commemorate it, and we look forward to working side by side with Al Jalila Foundation in this endeavour.”

Faisal Kotikolon and his wife Shabana Faisal confirmed that this hospital was born giant and will be among the best in the world, to provide the best services to cancer patients of all nationalities.

For his part, Rajan Kilashand said that community participation in humanitarian and charitable works has a direct positive impact on community members.

Kataria Holding Chairman Raju Kataria said that Dubai and the UAE have been known for their global humanitarian initiatives and stances, through which they help those in need on their land and anywhere in the world.

The founder and chairman of the board of directors at Sobha Real Estate Company, BNC Menon, said: “We are honored to be one of the supporters for the implementation of this great charitable project.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

