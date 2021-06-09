Dubai (Etihad)

The “Shabab Al-Ahly Club e-Football Championship” competitions in FIFA 21, which was organized by “V Slash eSports”, in cooperation with Shabab Al-Ahly Club under the supervision of the Electronic Sports Association, have concluded. Omar Al Hammadi, who will represent Al Ahly Shabab Club next season, won the first place in the Arab Gulf Electronic League, and Rashid Al Zaabi scored the second place, and Khaled Nabil came in the third place.

Counselor Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Electronic Sports Association, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Board of Directors of Shabab Al-Ahly Club for hosting the tournament, and its keenness to attract young and junior practitioners of this game and present them with prizes.