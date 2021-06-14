Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that facing global challenges requires consistent national and international responses, noting that the UAE has succeeded in overcoming the challenges imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic on the future of work and the economy in general, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the rational leadership. .

His Excellency stressed that the country’s adaptation to the requirements of the new reality came as a result of the efforts made in the field of innovation, future foresight, the distinguished digital infrastructure that the country enjoys and the legislative frameworks that have been developed, as well as the adoption of a package of policies aimed at enhancing the leading position of the UAE as a preferred destination for living, working and investing. In addition to approving a set of stimulus economic measures and reformulating strategic plans in a manner that ensured the continuation of the country’s development process.

This came in a speech delivered by His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli during the plenary session of the 109th session of the International Labor Conference, which will be held virtually during the period from 3 to 19 June, with the participation of more than 4 thousand people representing government teams, workers and employers in the member states of the organization. There are 187 countries.

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli heads the country’s work teams participating in the conference, which includes Saif Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Labor Affairs, Maher Hamad Al Obed, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development, and Abdullah Ali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary For Communication and International Relations, Khalifa Khamis Matar Al Kaabi, member of the ILO Board of Directors representing the Employers Team, Dr. Muhammad Butti Al Shamsi, President of the Association for Coordination between Professional Societies, and a number of stakeholders in the Ministry and businessmen.

In his speech, His Excellency said that the UAE, during its fight against the “Covid-19” epidemic, was keen to adhere to the principles of the International Labor Organization in terms of promoting equality and anti-discrimination, especially in the framework of providing medical care services and making vaccines available to all residents of the country, both citizens and residents, without any discrimination to occupy the state. Leading the way in achieving the highest vaccination rates in the world, referring in this regard to the “Coalition of Hope” initiative launched by the UAE to support global efforts in distributing Corona virus vaccines and cooperating with the World Health Organization “Cofax” initiative to ensure fair access to vaccines and medical supplies for all. .

reality

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli said: “I add my voice to the Director-General of the International Labor Organization that we must not allow this crisis to impose a difficult reality on us to choose between protecting lives and securing livelihoods, and we must harness all our efforts to promote a comprehensive international economic recovery centered on The human”. His Excellency invited the conference participants to visit the Expo 2020, expressing his hope that this event will carry a sign of hope and optimism for all countries of the world in the recovery of the global economic and cultural movement. The conference will discuss the report of the Director-General of the Organization on the international response to the “Covid-19” epidemic, in addition to general discussions on skills, lifelong learning, and other topics related to labor and development issues.