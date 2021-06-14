Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The horse “Al Digger” stopped the series of “Zarka” victories that he had achieved in the Al Wathba races, when he grabbed the title of the Belgian Warjim Racecourse, sponsored by the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The festival is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to support and disseminate purebred Arabian horse racing in Europe, and with the aim of supporting owners and breeders on the local and international arenas. For the 1,600-meter race on the grass, 12 horses aged four years and over competed for the €5,000 prize money.

The race was exciting, especially in the final stages, where the “digger”, under the supervision of the French coach Elizabeth Jean Bernard, and led by jockey Stephane Breu, surprised his competitors with a terrible start from the middle ranks, which secured him the first place.

The four-year-old champion, who is descended from Al-Mamoun Munlo and the Persians, Farah, outperformed the Zarka by Johan Versterben, under the supervision of the same owner, and led by Stephen Helen, who was seeking to achieve his second victory in a row. The “digger” managed to cut the race in a time of 1:47:47 minutes, while “Conchita DE” by Peter Deckers, under the supervision of the same owner, and led by Jeremy Moisen, came in third place.