Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, affirmed that the election of the United Arab Emirates to membership in the Security Council and its seat in the Asia-Pacific Group, in addition to its representation of the Arab voice in the Council, expresses the depth of international respect it enjoys, and its prominent role at the international level. world, and its distinguished contributions in order to spread the message of peace, and to strive for security throughout the world. His Excellency congratulated the wise leadership on the election of the UAE, which confirms the efficacy, strength and distinction of the country’s foreign policy led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He said that the wide international support for the UAE candidacy confirms the confidence of the international community in the UAE, and is a recognition of its remarkable efforts on the Arab, regional and international arenas to bridge the rift and spread the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and brotherhood among human beings so that everyone may live in peace and tranquility. His Excellency explained that the UAE has always emphasized that the international community stands together and multilateral action is the best way to achieve international peace and security.