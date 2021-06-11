Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday evening, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, received His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country at the invitation of the Ministry of Defense to give a lecture at the National Defense College. His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi stressed the depth of brotherly and friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the keenness of our wise leadership to support and enhance the process of joint Gulf action to meet its aspirations for development and prosperity.

His Excellency Al Bowardi hosted a dinner in honor of His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Oqab Shaheen Aqab Al Ali, Commander of the National Defense College, and a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, also received a phone call yesterday from His Excellency Lorenzo Guerini, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy. During the phone call, the two ministers discussed relations of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, especially with regard to defense and military aspects and affairs, and ways to develop them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries, and they reviewed the latest developments and developments of the emerging “Corona” pandemic “Covid-19”, in addition to a number of files. regional and international.