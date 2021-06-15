The Carrisi family is always at the center of media attention and often also of controversy. Not many, however, know that one of the daughters di Al Bano and Romina, Cristel Carrisi, has managed to to come in to Harvard and to become a doctor of literature. A journey that began during the second pregnancy is completed by filling the hearts of both parents with pride.

And it is precisely of this splendid finish that the lion of Cellino San Marco wanted speak during an interview to the weekly DiPiù. The singer’s paternal satisfaction is evident, in fact Al Bano declares: “My daughter Cristel received an honorable mention from the American University of Harvard. One of the most prestigious in the world, and I’m proud of it ”.

“I know, a parent should never openly brag about their children’s successes. But my heart is filled with joy because my daughter has this special relationship with ‘Mamma Cultura’ that after all I would have liked to have too “. A detail particularly curious emerged when Carrisi revealed to the reporter that he knew Cristel was destined to great achievements since the day she was born.

In fact, shortly after her birth, the singer’s daughter was blessed by Mother Teresa of Calcutta herself. “I have always known that Cristel had a radiant path ahead. After all, it was with Mother Teresa of Calcutta, the great little nun ”he says. Al Bano told that mystical moment with a large amount of details and pathos. “At that precise moment, a ray of sunshine filtered from the sky full of clouds that illuminated only Mother Teresa. It seemed that the hand of God was guiding her, ”he declares.

He concludes with: “When he reached us he smiled at me and Romina and then, with his immense sweetness, he took Cristel, our little girl, in his arms, giving her a caress. Then I enter the church, with us family members behind, who were speechless in perceiving that atmosphere so divine that had descended between us. Mother Teresa, at the altar, blessed Cristel by making the sign of the cross on her forehead, and from that moment I know that she protects her in the choices of her life ”.