Al-Azhar stated, in a statement, that El-Tayeb called on the international, African, Arab and Islamic community to shoulder their responsibilities, join hands and support Egypt and Sudan in preserving their water rights in the Nile River, and to confront the claim of some owners of the river and tyranny by disposing of it in a way that harms the lives of the peoples of the two countries.“.

Al-Tayeb stressed that “all religions agree that ownership of the resources necessary for people’s life, such as rivers, is public property, and it is not right in any case, and under any circumstances, to leave these resources to the property of an individual, or individuals, or a state that is unique in disposing of them without other countries.” Share it in this or that public resource“.

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar stressed that “water, in its comprehensive concept, which starts from a small dose and ends with rivers and seas, is at the forefront of the necessary resources that the laws of religions stipulate that its ownership should be a common collective property, and it is forbidden to be tyrannized by an individual or people, or a state without other countries.”“.

He stressed that “this prohibition, confinement, or restriction on others, is a robbery of one of the rights of God Almighty, and the disapproval of what he does not possess, and that whoever defames that is an unjust and aggressor, and the responsible authorities locally, regionally and internationally must take at his hands, and protect the rights of People are from his arrogance and corruption on earth“.

He expressed his “appreciation for the Egyptian and Sudanese diplomatic efforts, for adopting the language of serious negotiations, and for striving to find solutions that preserve everyone’s rights to invest in natural resources without prejudice to the rights of the other in any way.”“.

He stressed that persistence in underestimating the rights of others, especially basic rights such as water, is forbidden by Sharia, as well as being contrary to international and local morals, norms and laws, and if this door is opened, it will have dire consequences for world peace, as some rivers pass through more than five countries. Do you think that someone is unique to him?!”.