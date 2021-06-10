Citizen Muhammad Humaid Al Ali called on the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah to support young citizens to stand and work on the sale of fish in the fish markets in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Maaridh, and to benefit from its proceeds, instead of renting it from its citizen owners.

He explained that last Monday he started working on his father’s bench after renting it to labor for 22 years, for 500 dirhams, while her monthly profit from selling fish may reach more than 15,000 dirhams, pointing out that the support of young citizens to work in commercial fields and sell fish in Selling in fish markets will lead to the localization of this profession, especially after the development of the two fish markets in Ras Al Khaimah, by making them two air-conditioned markets, with all services and public utilities available.

He added that he is proud to return to the profession of parents and grandparents in the field of selling fish, as he will present offers to citizens and residents by providing fresh fish, cleaning it, cutting it and delivering it to their homes for the same market prices, noting that citizens should take the initiative to restore the sale stalls in the fish markets, as a source of livelihood and security. important food.



