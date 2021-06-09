Al Ain (WAM)

Al Ain University has made new global progress by being ranked among the best 701-750 universities in the world according to the QS World Ranking for the year 2022. This achievement demonstrates the outstanding performance and efforts exerted at Al Ain University to improve the quality of education and academic outcomes.

Dr. Nour El-Din Atatreh, the University’s Commissioner, confirmed that this achievement proves that the university enjoys a prestigious international reputation, through its locally and internationally accredited programs, scientific research, future studies and vital initiatives.