Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of our national team closed the file of the Indonesia match quickly, after winning the broad five, and the front line brilliance in the scoring, and the Dutch Marvik began preparing for the upcoming and decisive confrontation on the evening of “Tuesday” against Vietnam at the end of the joint Asian qualifiers, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, In an effort to take the lead in the standings, occupied by the Vietnamese team, two points ahead of our national team, which is the runner-up, and will play on one chance, which is to win and nothing else, to qualify through the big door for the third and final stage of the qualifying campaign.

The medical staff of our national team deliberately prepared the players according to the process applied since the beginning of the matches, which begins with an “ice bath” after the match, and also an ice bath and cold water the next day, in addition to revitalizing exercises in the pool, the aim of which is to remove pressure and tension from the muscles and to obtain muscle relaxation It helps in the quick recovery of all players, as well as easing the training, which had a great impact on the team’s recovery in a positive and good way, and the players were not affected by the pressure of matches and their closeness with high temperatures, and a diet is developed that helps to speed up the recovery process, which is reflected on the Players’ abilities on the field during the past matches.

During the press conference, after the broad victory over Indonesia by five, Marvik had expressed his dissatisfaction with the nap that hit the players after the two-goal lead, and the ease of the match and the opponent, which led to Indonesia receiving a penalty that could have embarrassed the team later.

The technical staff stressed to all players, during the technical lecture, the need to increase focus, show seriousness and tactical commitment and strive to deal intelligently with the Vietnamese competitor, who plays in a defensive manner and depends on exploiting mistakes and gaps in the back lines, which requires awareness and caution, in addition to focusing on ending attacks.

Marvik called on the players to have a fighting spirit, until the last second, and not to rush to win the next match, to play calmly, to try to impose the team’s style, and not to leave spaces for Vietnam, which moves the balls quickly, and can switch from defense to lightning attack quickly.