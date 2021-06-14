The management committee of the Ajman Center for Conciliation and Arbitration, affiliated with the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, issued the new regulation for arbitration fees and center services fees, which was among the most prominent features of reducing arbitration fees and service fees by up to 30%, in order to reduce the burdens on the parties to the cases and the center’s clients in general.

The Secretary-General of the Ajman Center for Conciliation and Arbitration, Ahmed Khalifa Al Muwaiji, confirmed that the list of services provided by the center aims to provide flexible solutions to resolve commercial disputes in accordance with the best international practices in this framework, and to ensure the establishment of a safe investment environment capable of facing and addressing challenges, which in turn enhances The growth and development of the various investment sectors in the Emirate of Ajman, noting the importance of the rehabilitation and training role of the center, which supports its members of the arbitrators to upgrade their expertise in the field of commercial dispute resolution through workshops and specialized training courses in light of the rapid changes in commercial activity at the local and global levels.

The Center provides dispute settlement services through conciliation and arbitration by highly experienced and specialized arbitrators, simple and clear procedures, as well as assistance, advice and advice services to those interested in commercial relations on how to formulate the agreement on arbitration, introducing local and international arbitration rules and appointing arbitrators and experts .



