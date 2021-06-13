The Director of Centers Department at Ajman Civil Defense, Brigadier Muhammad Ali Al Suwaidi, called for adherence to security and safety measures to avoid vehicle fire accidents, especially in the summer when temperatures are high.

Brigadier Al-Suwaidi explained that among the causes of vehicle fires are failure to perform electrical and mechanical maintenance of the vehicle, high engine temperature, and leaving flammable materials in the vehicle such as “lighters, perfumes and sterilization packages”, in addition to traffic accidents that may cause vehicle fires.

He pointed out that negligence and lack of maintenance and follow-up plays a major role in the potential for fires of these vehicles, especially that the vehicle contains flammable elements within its components or supplies for its operation, such as liquid fuels, oils or other elements such as upholstery materials, plastics, rubber, electrical network, engine heat, and spark plugs. and exhaust.

He urged drivers to take safety and security measures to avoid such accidents, such as daily monitoring of the rates of cooling water and engine oil, closing the fuel tank cap tightly to prevent leakage and avoiding the risk of ignition, keeping an appropriate fire extinguisher and practicing its use as a precaution, and committing to conducting periodic maintenance work by specialized technicians. And the need to turn off the engine when refueling the vehicle, refrain from smoking, keep the first aid kit, learn its contents and practice its use.



