Airspace violations Denmark said Russia violated its airspace twice on Friday

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod says he has invited the Russian ambassador to the talks because of what happened.

Danish a Russian aircraft violated its airspace twice on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Danish Ministry of Defense says the airspace violations took place near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

“It is not acceptable for Russian planes to violate Danish airspace, and twice more in the same day. This seems like an intentional act, ”said the Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod notes in his tweet.

KofoD did not say what kind of aircraft it was in Friday’s cases. According to the Minister, the investigation of airspace violations continues. Kofod says he invited the Russian ambassador to the meeting because of what happened.

