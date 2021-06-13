Sony has officially launched the drone Airpeak S1, the same professional film drone that the company revealed, for the first time, in a virtual presentation at the CES earlier this year.

The company claims that it is the “smallest drone in the world“Which can use its Alpha full frame mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras to shoot high definition movies, and is also compatible with the series Alpha 7S, Alpha 7R, Alpha 9, FX3 and even with Alpha 1, Sony’s new 50-megapixel 8K flagship.

The new Airpeak S1 drone has a battery that allows it an autonomy of 22 minutes in the air without charge and without any cameras connected, and up to 12 minutes with a camera in tow. It’s also worth noting that the camera needs its own batteries, in fact it won’t be powered by the drone.

One of the drone’s greatest strengths is its stability and wind resistance: with a top speed of 55.9 mph (~ 90 km / h), it can remain stable with winds up to 44.7mph (twice as much as DJI declares for Inspire 2), also has five image sensors which, combined with a infrared rangefinder, help the drone to stop before it hits obstacles, and to remain stable even without satellite reception.

These sensors capture the images that the Vision Sensing processor of Sony and thanks to proprietary algorithms is able to estimate the spatial position and orientation of the aircraft in real time, also for tests, Sony has enlisted JAXA, the Japanese space agency.

The Airpeak S1 stands as one of the best professional drones

For comparison, the 600 Pro matrix by DJI, which costs about $ 7,000 without a gimbal or camera, has a top speed of 40 miles per hour and an estimated battery life of 32 minutes on its own or 16 minutes with a 13-pound payload, using its batteries of series.

As the machine will fly around with cameras worth thousands of dollars, its ability to remain stable in high winds and harsh environmental conditions is of the utmost importance, not least because, of course, no one wants shaky drone footage.

On the official page of the device, Sony shared a video (found below) showing the drone’s wind resistance tests conducted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The Airpeak S1 can only be used with the included controller, but Sony has an app call Airpeak Flight which should make things easier.

As I said, Sony has developed a mobile app called Airpeak Flight – which for now it is available only for iOS and iPadOS– which acts as a remote control for the gimbal and cameras. The Airpeak can be operated by only one person, but it also allows the dual operator mode, where one person controls the flight and the other controls the camera.

To manage equipment, create flight plans, and manage flight logs, however, users must log into the Airpeak Base web application.

The Airpeak S1 should start at shipments in September this year and, with a initial price of ~ $ 10,000, you will have the drone, two pairs of propellers, the controller, two batteries it’s a battery charger. Sony also promised to offer a service plan to cover damage that could occur due to accidents, and remember that the drone’s manufacturing and design is all made in Japan.

The gimbal and cameras will obviously be sold separately.