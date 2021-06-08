Demand for flights to the mainland has soared and ticket prices are 20% higher than in 2019.

“Airlines benefit from the 75% residents’ discount by making journeys more expensive and consumers are complaining they don’t see any impact from the residents’ discount, “said the Association of Travel Agencies of the Balearics and the Chamber of Commerce.

“At the moment there is a lot of instability and companies are charging exorbitant prices if tickets are not bought in advance, ”said Ports & Airports General Manager, Xavier Ramis. “We are very vigilant and action will be taken if companies don’t comply with the regulations and don’t ask if the passenger is a Balearic resident. The only way to avoid paying high prices for airline tickets is to book as far in advance as possible. “

The Balearic Government says staying in contact with the Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority “is the only way to control business practices that harm residents.”