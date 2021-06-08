Russian airlines do not have time to transfer leased foreign aircraft to the state register and are asking to delay the introduction of a ban on registration of aircraft in the registers of foreign states, Izvestia writes.

According to a source close to the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency was asked to postpone the ban from 2023 to a later date. More than 740 aircraft of Russian airlines are registered in the registers of foreign countries. The introduction of a ban may make it difficult for Russian companies to form their own fleet.

“We see the likely consequences of making such decisions in the impossibility of signing new contracts with foreign lessors and expanding the airline’s fleet with foreign-made aircraft. In the current mode, lessors, who register ships mainly in Bermuda, do not provide for the possibility of transferring registration to the Russian Federation, “- explained the specifics of the problem, CEO of Smartavia Sergey Savostin.

In May, the Federal Air Transport Agency invited carriers to assess the financial and economic consequences of the ban on aircraft registration abroad from 2023, since the regulator did not see any difficulties and risks for operators.

At the end of last year, Russian airlines had to spend more fuel due to the new airspace structure in the European part of the country. The increase in costs was due to regulations requiring pilots to spend more time taking off and landing aircraft.