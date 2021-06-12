Air transport Flying revives soon after corona epidemic, now flight giant tries to conquer passengers on faster-than-sound planes

United Airlines bought the planes from Boom Technology and raised hopes for a return to faster travel. However, there was a reason for Concorde’s failure.

Multi says he hates hours of cramped pigeons in the narrow seat of the plane.

Nevertheless, few want to pay for faster flight times. Even ask the airlines that have used Concorde.

In early June, United Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, announced an agreement to purchase an Overture passenger plane faster than fifteen votes from Boom Technology.