After the opening of air links with Egyptian resorts, the number of flights there may be limited, since most likely only regular flights will be allowed, as with Cairo, a source close to the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia.

He added that the format of the flight will be determined by the operational headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of coronavirus infection.

To operate regular flights, airlines need to obtain admissions, but so far they have not been issued to Egyptian resorts. In April, Nordwind, Azur Air and Smartavia received refusals for 158 requested permits, it follows from the order of the Federal Air Transport Agency. In early June, the commission refused to issue 260 permits for Russia, S7, Ural Airlines, Yakutia, Royal Flight, Azur Air, Red Wings, Pegas Fly, NordStar and Smartavia.

A source close to the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia that there are no grounds for issuing such permits to airlines, since the ban introduced by a presidential decree in 2015 is still in effect. Carriers will be able to receive them only after the opening of flights with the resorts of Egypt. According to the current system, – within a month after the ban is lifted. However, as the interlocutor of Izvestia, close to the Ministry of Transport, clarified, if necessary, this process can be accelerated by issuing temporary permits for flights to airlines.

According to Izvestia’s interlocutor, since 2015, some carriers still have a large range of permits for regular flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, not only from Moscow, but also from regional airports – Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Rostov- on-Don, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk. According to him, Nordwind, Pegas Fly, Ural Airlines, Aeroflot, Russia and Yamal will be able to fly on these routes immediately after the resumption of air traffic.

