Sharjah (Union)

Air Arabia announced the addition of a new destination to its operations by operating direct flights from Sharjah International Airport to Phuket in Thailand, starting from July 2, 2021, in a step that makes it the first low-cost airline in the region to operate direct flights to this destination, and falls within the framework of its plans to expand Its global network of destinations.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed that travelers from countries classified as low-risk and vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine will be allowed directly to their popular holiday destinations without the need for quarantine, starting from July 1.

Travelers only have to stay in the area they arrived at for seven days before moving on to any other destination in the country. Air Arabia offers passengers tickets at competitive prices to Phuket, starting from 1799 dirhams for round trip flights, depending on the savings reservation.