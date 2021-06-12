Ubisoft will include this downloadable in the season pass of its action sandbox.

It’s been over half a year since its launch, but Watch Dogs Legion still has a big trick up its sleeve as part of its post-launch support plan. It’s about the DLC Bloodlines, which had been announced since we have a record of the game. To refresh your memory, yes: it is the one that brings back to Aiden pearce, the protagonist of the original video game.

Now, as part of the broadcast of the program Ubisoft Forward From E3 2021, the downloadable returns with its moment of prominence thanks to a new trailer that also reveals its release date: it will be available on July 6. Of course you can acquire it by detaching it if you want, but keep in mind that Bloodlines is also part of the season pass.

Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodlines is set after the events of the game’s main campaign. During its history, Aiden will travel to London for a contract, but will end up meddling in the plans of a former DedSec member. Of course, all of this translates into new efforts to keep her family alive.

Our colleague Alberto Pastor commented in his analysis of Watch Dogs Legion that the game combined very fun mechanics with a somewhat more forgettable mission design. Since then, the game has continued to evolve and update with features such as cooperative multiplayer (with options to fight robots in PvP matches, too).

More about: Watch Dogs Legion, Watch Dogs, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward and E3 2021.