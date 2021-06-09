The Human Care Department of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, was able to provide financial and in-kind assistance worth six million dirhams to the inmates of the punitive institutions in Dubai Police.

The assistance varied between sponsoring an inmate, families’ salaries, obtaining a birth certificate, travel tickets, obtaining a travel document, personal hygiene supplies, treatment, providing the inmates’ children’s requirements, the initiative to return to schools, Eid clothing, gifts for inmates’ children, TOEFL exam fees, in addition to legal blood money. .

The Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Ali Muhammad Al-Shamali, praised the efforts of the Humanitarian Care Department team and their tireless work to facilitate the lives of inmates and relieve their anguish in cooperation with the charitable actors in society, institutions and charities, stressing that these efforts reflect the solidarity and interdependence of community members and institutions to give wrongdoers a second chance. To start over, in accordance with applicable global regulations.



