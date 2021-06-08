UNICEF has appointed the artist Ahmed Helmy as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNICEF Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa.

The official account of UNICEF Middle East and North Africa, via Twitter, said: “Join us in welcoming the artist Ahmed Helmy, who has been appointed UNICEF Regional Ambassador in the Middle East and North Africa.”

And the account posted on Twitter, a video of Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa, meeting with Ahmed Helmy, and he said in the video: “When we tell people that you are a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, they tell us how much you are a wonderful actor and how much you enjoyed them and make them laugh.” According to the seventh day.

Which prompted Ahmed Helmy to respond, saying: “Today, too, Fakhri increased the truth. I will not be just an ambassador for the Egypt office, but, God willing, this next session, we will achieve more and more, not only at the local level, but at the regional level.”

On the other hand, the star Ahmed Helmy is preparing for his new series, whose makers have put a tentative name for him, which is “Al-Najeeb”, about the story of the international writer Naguib Mahfouz, and they have not settled on the final name for the work so far, and it is scheduled to start filming in the middle of next October, after Helmy finished his Filming his new movie, with which star Ruby participates in the events of the movie.

On the other hand, Ahmed Helmy is preparing for a new movie written by the author Haitham Dabour, and directed by Mohamed Shaker, and its makers are keeping the details secret, and Helmy is conducting working sessions with the film makers in preparation for the start of filming during the next few weeks, and the film is scheduled to be released during the upcoming Eid al-Adha season, according to Ahmed Helmy confirmed on his Twitter page, that the work is produced by Synergy, as they were contracted during the last period.

Ahmed Helmy’s last work was his participation in the series “The Choice 2”, where he appeared as a guest of honor in the last episodes of the work, and embodied a scene that did not exceed 5 minutes, but it was minutes that some considered greatness, ingenuity and a terrible embodiment of feelings, as he is the father whose daughter was martyred, Ali The hands of the elements of terrorist groups, which terrified the Egyptian people.