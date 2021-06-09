Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, honored His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, former First Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, in appreciation of the contributions he made during his period of work within the family of the Committee, and his efforts in serving the Olympic movement in the Emirates. Upholding the basic values ​​of the Olympic Charter, and activating the role of the committee in pushing the process of sports development towards new horizons of excellence, in line with the UAE’s leading position, and to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in ascending the UAE champions in various sports to the podiums in the largest international sports forums.

His Highness, the President of the National Olympic Committee, expressed his full appreciation for the influential role played by His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami in strengthening the Olympic movement and raising its position in the UAE, stressing that his contributions had a great impact in supporting the goals and mission of the Committee and its main role, especially in developing relevant legal and regulatory courses. The connection with the national Olympic movement, and stimulating the spirit of competition among athletes to raise the level of performance and achieve higher levels of sports excellence, and spread the main principles of the Olympic movement, as well as encouragement to enhance the presence of women in the sports scene, like other sectors, wishing His Highness all success and payment to His Excellency Al Qatami, stressing that His bid will remain a milestone in the history of the National Olympic Committee.

His Highness said: All thanks to His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami for his efforts to raise the profile of the UAE Olympic Movement, to promote the principles of the Olympic Charter and to uphold its values ​​and principles… and for his role in activating the role of the National Olympic Committee and maximizing its impact in promoting various sports in our country… All the best wishes for a man Be generous in giving so that it will always remain a role model for generations in how to dedicate to serving the nation.

For his part, His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for this generous gesture from His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, stressing that this honor is not a strange thing for His Highness, and that the value of loyalty will remain one of the main characteristics of the people of the Emirates in Every time and when, and that the UAE always sets an example in the warmth of its children, who have devoted themselves to it with the aim that the name of the Emirates will always remain associated with excellence and success, and that its flag will always flutter in the largest and most important international forums in various fields, including the sports field, which enjoys With the support and patronage of the wise leadership, which has never been stingy in providing all the necessary guarantees to confirm the UAE leadership in the arenas of competition in various sports.

His Excellency Al Qatami affirmed that the National Olympic Committee enjoys all the support and attention, in light of the leadership of His Highness the Chairman of the Committee and the important decisions he takes whose primary goal is the interest of sports and athletes. He said: I can only express my sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to the Council The management of the National Olympic Committee, the Executive Office, all the committees and everyone who made me happy to work alongside him during that distinguished period in my career, during which I gained many experiences and friends from the Olympic family, whether locally or internationally, and I wish continued excellence, success and prosperity for this prestigious sports institution in registering many Of the achievements that raise the name of the nation during the next stage.