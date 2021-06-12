Agustí Villaronga (Mallorca, 1953) must be right when he assures that ‘The Belly of the Sea’ is the best movie he’s ever made and the one he is most proud of. His was next to ‘Brave flash ‘ the most risky and experimental proposal of the official section in Malaga, which this year has bet on the track record for ‘weird’ films to the detriment of a more popular cinema. Villaronga, poet of the murky and unhealthy thanks to titles such as ‘Tras el cristal’ and ‘Pa negre’, has swept the contest with six awards: film, script, direction, actor (Roger Casamajor), photography and music. ‘Destello bravío’, Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez’s debut, has won him Special Jury Prize and Best Editing. Both films are distributed by the auteur film platform Filmin, which will release them earlier in theaters than on the internet.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The belly of the sea’.



Villaronga decided to shoot ‘The Belly of the Sea’ when the pandemic ruined a theatrical production. The novel ‘Oceano Mare’ by the writer Alessandro Baricco about the real shipwreck of the frigate ‘Alliance’ in 1816 inspires a film in black and white, spoken in Catalan, with two characters reciting monologues crossed and with photographs of barges with current migrants, which connect him with the present. The Mallorcan artist Susy Gómez is in charge of the artistic direction, which has the risky task of reproducing a drifting raft and the interior of an industrial warehouse. “The film goes to the heart, not to do philosophy”, Villaronga maintains, who has shot it with four euros “as an act of rebellion, as if to say that we did not have to stand still even if we have things against us.” The shipwreck of the film inspired Géricault’s famous painting ‘The Raft of the Medusa’, which the director has also had in mind when narrating the horror of survival through a relentless medical officer and a rebellious ordinary sailor.

For its part, ‘Brave Flash’ doesn’t make things easy for the viewer either. The debut of Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez, Special Prize of the Jury, gives voice to the women of a town in Tierra de Barros and combines a documentary look with a certain fantastic tone without giving up provocation. Empty Spain, the disappearance of a rural way of life, sexual desire and female empowerment go hand in hand in an artifact in which echoes of Buñuel and David Lynch’s cinema resonate. “It is the story of a people suspended in time and in a state of decomposition, which dreams of recovering its lost childhood,” defined the director. La Biznaga for Best Leading Actress to Tamara Casellas for ‘Love’ it tastes like little: its young filmmaker (25 years old), Júlia de Paz, dares to expose the taboo of motherhood with the story of a ‘bad mother’ who ends up on the street with her six-year-old daughter.

Malaga has been combining Spanish and Latin American cinema for a few years, the latter almost absent from the list of winners. The Ibero-American Golden Biznaga has corresponded to ‘Karnawal’, by Juan Pablo Félix, while its protagonist, the Chilean Alfredo Castro, has been the best supporting actor. The Audience Award has gone to ‘Chicks’, another first feature by Carol Rodríguez Colás, which exudes good vibes when it recounts the return of the protagonist to her neighborhood, Cornellá, after failing as an artist in hipster Barcelona. After reading the winners, the contest director, Juan Antonio Vigar, announced that the next edition will be held from March 18 to 27. The festival, which will then celebrate its silver anniversary, will return to its usual dates and, furthermore, with the hope that it can be “a celebration of life”, no longer masks or strict hygienic-sanitary protocols due to the pandemic.