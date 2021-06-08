The General Directorate of Agriculture, Food Industries and Agrarian Cooperativism today donated to three parish centers of Cáritas-Caravaca de la Cruz more than 160 kilos of cherries, of experimental varieties, grown in the Agrarian Development Center of the Las Nogueras farm. Specifically, the Caritas centers in the parishes of San Francisco, El Salvador and La Purísima Concepción received the donation.

In the delivery ceremony, which was attended by the Councilor for Agriculture of Caravaca de la Cruz, executives of the Regional Agrarian Office of this town and the CIFEA of Jumilla, the general director, José Gómez, stressed that “with this donation the regional government wants to return to society and, especially, to those most in need, the fruits of the work that the Ministry carries out on its experimental farms to introduce new crops or to improve existing ones.

The Las Nogueras farm, dedicated to research, training, experimentation and conservation of germplasm, is in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz, on the right bank of the Caravaca-Lorca road, and has an area of ​​15,640 m² of which about 12,000 m2 (12 hectares) are cultivated. Currently, research and production work is being carried out on hops, kiwi, cherry, late flowering almond trees, pistachios, oaks-gall oaks for black truffles, pomegranates, late apricot trees, walnut trees, persimmons, apple trees, intensive almond trees, late peach trees and aromatic plants.