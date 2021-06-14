Copenhagen (Reuters)

Christian Eriksen, the Denmark national football team player, is still in good and stable condition after suffering a heart attack, and his heart stopped during his team’s match against Finland in the European Championship 2020 this weekend.

“We are in contact with him, we were in contact with him yesterday and today, his condition is the same as yesterday .. stable and good,” Jakob Hoyer, the contact person for the Danish Football Association, told reporters today. And the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport quoted in its edition today, Martin Schutz, Eriksen’s agent, as saying that the international midfielder is currently undergoing careful and detailed examinations to find out all the details of his health condition.

Martin added: “We want to understand what happened to him and he wants to know that too. Doctors do some very detailed examinations, it will take time.” The agent said: Christian and his family would like to thank everyone, we spoke and he was joking and he was in good spirits and in good condition.

Other players in the Danish national team said that they will seek to win their next matches in the tournament for their sick colleague Eriksen, who fell unconscious in the 42nd minute of the match that ended with Denmark’s 1-0 defeat against Finland last Saturday.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said in media statements: We are still competing in the tournament and we will strive to win for Christian and the fans who endured the shock with us.