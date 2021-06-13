Age of Empires IV is the fourth installment in the saga of computer strategy games developed by Xbox Games Studios. During the E3 2021, they shared a new trailer in which we could see more of the gameplay, civilizations and a release date: October 28.

In this Age of Empires IV the setting seen in its first installments will be retaken, the first campaign will focus on one of the most important medieval wars for Europe. In this, we will take the power of William of Normandy on his journey to conquer England and become the king.

Age of Empires IV returns to its roots

In this edition, we return to the classic gameplay of its first installments, using resources to build buildings, units and grow our economy. The only possible victory in Age of Empires IV it is achieved by crushing enemy empires with all the force we can forge.

So far four major campaigns have been announced in Age of Empires IV; Sultanate Delhi, English, Mongols Y China. We will probably have more playable civilizations with the following seasons of this video game. If you want to try it before the rest, you can enlist in the company testing program.

While you are waiting for his arrival and you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



