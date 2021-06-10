Agatha Lys publicly denounced that she has received threats of death due to their predictions about elections 2021. Through a telephone communication with the program Amor y fuego, the seer detailed how the attacks against her began.

“Days before the first round I began to receive insults, threats. (…) Already in the second round I said that I saw something very fought, I saw that Mrs. Fujimori leaned more, although at the last minute I feel that this can be turned around ”, he added.

Agatha Lys He also revealed that, in addition to the threats and insults, he has had to endure the violation of his privacy, as his social networks were taken from him.

“There have been both threats and insults. I have even received a cyber attack, so my accounts have been taken from me. At this time, I no longer want to speak for any candidate because I feel that this has already gone too far. I am not Fujimorita, I have never been, “said the tarot reader in Love and Fire.

Agatha Lys beats the coronavirus

In September 2020, Agatha Lys announced that she defeated COVID-19, through an emotional post on her official Instagram account.

“I went through difficult times due to a picture of respiratory failure due to pneumonia, as a result of COVID-19 … There is a moment in life when you only know that you are in God’s hands and only he decides if he gives you a new opportunity . I am alive and I know that today is almost a privilege ”, she stated in part of her extensive message.

Agatha Lys confirms on Instagram that she overcame the coronavirus

