The video game by Miyazaki and From Software becomes one of the big stars of the summer.

It has been a real cover-up, but Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has become the Elden Ring event. The presenter’s event has been somewhat long for the quality of some of the proposals, however it has left a real news with the return of one of the most anticipated video games of the moment.

The launch of Bandai namco comes from the authors of the Souls saga and titles such as Bloodborne or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and this time it completely changes its approach with an approach of open world that completely changes the approach of the previous works of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

We have seen abundant gameplay from Miyazaki’s gameThe new world created by the Japanese creative himself and the novelist George RR Martin has been shown in great detail in the video that you can see on these lines will go on sale on January 21, 2022. In the video game of From Software It has been possible to see not only the beautiful artistic direction that all the works of the Japanese studio show, but also the always interesting and never sufficiently well weighted factor that we have seen abundant gameplay.

Almost three minutes of video for the long-awaited return of a fantasy world with enormous narrative and visual potential that has allowed us to see the exploration, some of his enemies (the small ones and also some of the most gigantic) and also the fighting, authentic watchword of the study’s work to date.

With abundant nods to the first installment of Dark Souls, the game will appear on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series the aforementioned January 21, 2022.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos TRAILERS channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki.