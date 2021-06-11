A father and his two daughters have been missing in Spain since April. Now the body of a girl has been found on the seabed off Tenerife.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – A six-year-old girl, her one-year-old sister and the children’s father have been missing in Spain for a month and a half. Then on Thursday evening (June 10th) the cruel find. The six-year-old’s body was discovered in the Atlantic off Tenerife. It was stowed in a gym bag, like the television station RTVE and other media reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to this, the corpse of the little one was discovered and recovered with the help of a diving robot at a depth of about a thousand meters on the seabed three nautical miles off the northeast coast of the island. Authorities suspect that the father kidnapped the two girls, Olivia and Anna, after a quarrel with the girls’ mother, who is of German origin, who lives in Tenerife. The children’s parents lived separately from each other.

How RTVE citing investigative circles, it is now feared that the 37-year-old killed both girls and committed suicide. The bag with the six-year-old’s body was tied to the anchor of one of the father’s boats. The empty boat had been found floating in the sea some time ago. The police had also found traces of blood there. The search for the two still missing people will continue, it said.

The horror in Spain is great. “I can not imagine the pain of the mother of little Anna and Olivia who disappeared in Tenerife, given the terrible news that we have just received,” wrote Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Twitter. Thousands of people expressed their indignation on social media and offered condolences to the mother.

Shortly after the discovery of the body was made known, groups of women’s rights activists called on the Spaniards to protest against domestic violence, which was predominantly carried out by men. People should gather in front of town halls across the country on Friday evening at 10 p.m. The radio station Cadena Ser recalled that in the past eight years alone 39 children were murdered by their father or their mother’s partner. “Domestic violence is our worst security problem,” Vice Prime Minister Carmen Calvo told journalists on Friday.

The Father and the two girls had already been reported missing by the mother on April 27, also reported costanachrichten.com *. The man called his ex-wife a little later and told her: “You will never see the girls and me again.” According to media reports, he also sent messages via WhatsApp to acquaintances that read like goodbye messages.

At the end of April, the man was seen by witnesses in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. He is said to have loaded bags into his boat late in the evening. These scenes were also captured by surveillance cameras. The desperate mother, who also posted videos of the girls on Instagram after her daughters disappeared, had previously assumed that the father had intended to flee to an African country with the children in the boat. (dpa)

Editor's note: In general, we do not report suspected suicidal intentions, so that such cases do not encourage possible imitators. Reporting will only take place if the circumstances receive special public attention.