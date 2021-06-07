ofJosef Forster shut down

Firearms sales in the US hit a new high. The corona pandemic, riots and the ex-president are the reason for this.

Washington DC / Munich – In Germany, during the Corona lockdown, customers stood in front of empty toilet paper shelves, and in the USA, firearms were selling extremely well. As the New York Times writes, arms dealers are selling more goods than ever before. The newspaper lists the number of so-called “background checks” that screen the criminal record of a prospective buyer when a weapon is bought – and thus represent an indicator of the sales figures.

Accordingly, the number of gun purchases has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic, and the record followed in spring 2021: 1.2 million firearms went over the counter in the land of unlimited possibilities. The highest value since authorities first registered arms purchases in 1998. The reasons for the gun hype are diverse, but can still be traced back to three key words: corona pandemic, unrest, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump loses the election – arms sales rise

As the “New York Times” reports, the sales of firearms rose sharply with the outbreak of the corona pandemic. While arms sales are usually rising in the US before elections, the corona crisis represents a turning point. In 2020, private arms sales grew by 64 percent compared to the previous year. Economic uncertainty drives sales. The powerful NRA interest group took action against stricter gun laws.

Noteworthy: During Donald Trump’s presidency, arms sales remained at a constant level; after his election defeat, the number of arms sales rose significantly. Gun fools fear a tightening of the gun law under the democratic successor Joe Biden, so that they stock up “in stock”. However, it is not only die-hard firearm fans who are looking for their way into the “Gun Shop”; declared opponents of weapons also stock up on pistols, rifles and the like.

Gun sales in the US: Almost 40 percent of households own a firearm

As the Washington Post quoted gun lawyer Steven Dulan on February 4th, many are buying guns for the first time in their lives. Responsible for this is the dwindling trust in the police. “People who previously categorically ruled out the purchase of weapons trusted the protection of the police. That illusion has been destroyed, ”Dulan stated against the Washington Post. The unrest after the lost election of Donald Trump motivated many former opponents of weapons to buy.

“America is arming itself against itself,” Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, told the New York Times. Numbers support his fears: Almost 40 percent of all households in the US are in possession of a firearm, as the newspaper writes. In 2016, fewer than one in three households owned a weapon. The coming years will show whether this development can be stopped. President Joe Biden has spoken out in favor of tightening gun laws – and with it, probably also boosted firearms sales. (jjf)