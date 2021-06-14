After the latest news emerged on the case of Denise Pipitone, on a track of the former prosecutor Maria Angioni, the statements of the mother Piera Maggio and her lawyer soon arrived Giacomo Frazzita.

Through a note from Ansa, the family of the missing child invites everyone (journalists, lawyers and magistrates) to proceed with caution. And not to spread unverified news.

We invite everyone to exercise the utmost caution when news spreads that may be unfounded or contain elements that have not been found or cannot be found. And that can constitute an obstacle to the work of the Marsala prosecutor.

Giacomo Frazzitta commented with these words the statements of Maria Angioni. Statements made during a link to the television broadcast Italian stories, conducted by Eleonora Daniele.

The former prosecutor revealed that he had delivered photos and documents to the prosecutor and to Piera Maggio’s lawyer, after he followed his lead. It has come to what she calls one personal certainty that Denise Pipitone is alive. He said he tracked her down in an international family context. She is well, she is happy, she has a daughter and she absolutely does not know that she is a kidnapped child. But despite his certainty, Maria Angioni explained that the track will have to be verified and that is always there the possibility that she was wrong.

Denise Pipitone: no elements found

Now, the lawyer of Piera Maggio excludes having received any reports in this regard and has stated that elements that are still under consideration by the judiciary should not be provided:

However, we do not see the need to provide particularly detailed information, whether or not it is the result of the indications of a mythomaniac or which should also be founded, because it is still being examined by the judiciary.

In short, Denise Pipitone’s family, as already done on other occasions, continues to ask for caution. Piera Maggio has received many reports over the years, as well as many disappointments. He learned a do not delude yourself and ad wait for the actual feedback.

The photo shown at 2 pm

Credit: 2 pm

Even Milo Infante, a few hours ago, during his broadcast 2 pm showed the photo reported by the former prosecutor, obscuring the faces of mom, dad and daughter and explained that the checks made so far they wouldn’t lead to Denise.