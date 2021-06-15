They say that we are what we eat but in reality they are leaving us as we eat what we are, while we are not what we do with what we have … Stephen Hawking was the reflection of many limitations in many achievements, what an incredible and unbreakable spirit being only one person.

Many and not a few Argentines live wondering where the error is, how to correct it, how to change everything that we do not like or identify us, how to achieve that country of dreams that are not utopian, but achievable by gradually coming out of despair and betting strong to the challenging future.

I still cannot find those answers, but I do find that with the many limitations that we have, it is not yet impossible to transform them into positive achievements for the sum of all of us who are not contaminated by bad habits, which are hidden in seeming and not being.

It is not the first time in the history of the world that something falls, the school of humanity left a record that after the ruins and the crying spirit of improvement always springs up through collective effort and the exchange of ideas, having recognized the errors past, without which there would be no learning or growth.

I am not afraid of the difficult path, but I am afraid of not passing the good message to those who have to continue.

Neither left nor right that go in a circle from time to time meeting in the corner. Straight path, correct and together having horizon.

No one can guess the future, but they can anticipate by planting foundations according to what is expected to be received from it.

Juan Arturo Murrie

agrimmurrie@gmail.com

OTHER LETTERS

Legislators’ diets: ask the opposition to react

We have heard the ruling party at the head of Sergio Massa and some of the opposition agree to lower allowances in Congress given the situation in the country. We have also heard representatives of JxC not agree with the recent pronouncement of increasing their assets by 40%. But even those who oppose it will receive it. It would be interesting if the main opposition once received the increase, ceded it to a fund managed by them and destined for social purposes of real need.

The transparency demonstrated in his four years of government, despite his mistakes in the economy, would generate the trust that is increasingly lost in politicians (the rest of the opposition could be invited). This would make it clear who develops the story and who acts effectively. Better to say is to do, people need some gesture from the politicians of our country.

Luis Maria Alonso Vega

.luis.alonso@facaf.org.ar

He hopes that the opponents arrive united to the elections

I see with great surprise the dispersion of the liberal force at a time when the republic needs its union to avoid continuing to be overwhelmed by populism that, with stories and on behalf of the Argentines, is taking institutions. Remember Martín Fierro: “The brothers be united, because if they fight among themselves, those outside will devour them”. As so often in our beloved country, personal egos are greater than the need to think about safeguarding the division of powers and institutions. And so it goes …

I ask that you resolve your differences and stand together as a liberal force that will have the support of the public eager to see people with intellectual capacity and knowledge honoring Congress. Without freedom to live, legal and general security, unrestricted respect for the Constitution, institutions and life, our destiny will continue to fall, increasing poverty and the emigration of young people in search of a better destination. It will resemble the times when our grandparents did the same but in reverse, eager to inhabit this nation with freedom, work and dedication.

Roberto Julio Saumell

.rjsaumell@hotmail.com

The verbiage of President Alberto Fernández

Any comparison falls in vain in the grotto of absurdity, because it is still ungrateful and malicious at the same time. Each speech of our different presidents has split our chests with pride and patriotism, for being the highest representatives of the country. In them we deposited all our profound sayings, our faith, trust and prestige of all citizens. Whether we voted for them or not, as a recurring theme.

But the easy verbiage of Alberto Fernández is unparalleled because it borders on the absurd. It overwhelms and scares us, alerts us and distances us from its discourse, because, wherever it is observed, it presents a confused, failed dialectic. Opening a world of Pandora with an open ending. Stumbling over and over again, with the same stones that he himself is in charge of interposing in his way: the use of aggressiveness, contempt and nonsense, easily falling into the fringe of absurdity. Albert Camus (“The Plague”) told us: “Any man around the corner can experience the sensation of absurdity, because everything is absurd”. Everything that surrounds a misrule is characterized by being very loquacious, and by its elbow. All nonsense.

Ernesto S. Ballvé Sardá

.ballvesarda@yahoo.com.ar

“We have been fighting polio for 36 years”

In a morning note about the fight against polio, they discuss plans to eradicate the disease. With much pain I have verified that in the extensive and interesting note it was not reported that there is an organization that has been fighting voluntarily since 1985 for its total eradication. Members of this organization, which has 1,200,000 members around the world, have carried out vaccination, information and awareness campaigns, even putting their lives at risk, they worked and are working to put an end to polio. That organization is Rotary International, and it has been developing its campaign under the motto “Bye Polio”. Monitoring cases day by day, and managing to declare Nigeria as polio free last year. There are only two countries that have registered one case each one denounced this year: Agfanistan and Pakistan.

Rotary is an organization that has been present in our country since 1919, today divided into six Districts. We all work together with the Rotarians of the world to eradicate polio, our fight is supported by all the friends and institutions that are knowing our path to eradicate the disease from the face of the Earth.

Ricardo Raúl Pedace

DNI 12447299

Former District 4895 Governor – Rotary International – Rotary Club Caballito