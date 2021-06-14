ofJosef Forster shut down

On June 13th, the Greens approved their program for the upcoming federal election with great approval. The current INSA survey is unlikely to please Baerbock, Habeck and Co.

Munich / Berlin – Last weekend, the Greens agreed on a program for the federal election. The election manifesto with the title “Germany. Everything is in “puts the focus on a socio-ecological restructuring of society. Top candidate Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to reach a broad social consensus for climate protection. With her demands she met the taste of the delegates: 98.5 percent of those eligible to vote chose her as the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. But can the takeover of government also succeed with the election manifesto? Like an INSA poll for the picture shows on June 14th, the Greens are losing approval.

Survey disillusionment for the Greens: is “3rd place” now threatened?

According to the current Insa opinion trend, the Greens have to accept falling approval ratings. Compared to the previous week, the party has lost a percentage point and slipped below the 20 percent mark with 19.5. For the Greens, this means the worst value since March. The period of the survey included the weekend of the Green Party Congress, so that the declining poll numbers may be due to the resolutions of the assembly. The political competitors, however, are increasing in favor of the voters.

The SPD is catching up. Compared to the previous week, the Social Democrats have improved by one percentage point to 16.5 percent – and are only three percentage points behind the Greens. The Union emerges as the winner of the current INSA survey. The Union would win 27.5 percent of the votes if there were parliamentary elections next Sunday, according to INSA. The CDU / CSU parliamentary group has improved by one percentage point and thus extends its lead over the Greens.

INSA survey: Union wins, AfD and FDP keep their values

While the Union recorded growing approval ratings in the current survey, the FDP and AfD are stagnating. The Liberals keep their 13.5 percent from the previous week, as does the AfD (11 percent). The left loses a percentage point and would have to worry about the threshold clause with six percent of the vote (this is five percent). According to the current majority, a grand coalition made up of the Union and the SPD does not have a majority, whereas the Jamaica coalition of the Union, the Greens and the FDP has 59.5 percent of the vote. The “Germany coalition” made up of the Union, SPD and FDP would also have a majority. (jjf / AFP)