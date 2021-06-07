After the controversy that Jorge Lanata’s report unleashed in Journalism for Everythings that denounced an alleged purchase of potatoes from a cooperative linked to Juan Grabois, the Government assured that the tender not yet materialized and that actually includes at least “seven species of vegetables, greens and fruits.”

The person in charge of going out to respond to the controversy was the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo. His area had been the one pointed out by the PPT report after telling that the cooperative Unión de Productores Familiares that belongs to the MTE led by Grabois had presented itself to a direct purchase to sell it. According to the Lanata report, the cooperative offered bags of 5 kilos of potatoes at 610 pesos, about 122 per kilo. In the Central Market you can get a kilo at a wholesale price for 20 pesos.

Arroyo stated in a series of tweets that “The award or purchase process has not yet been finalized.” “It is just an offer presented publicly on the platform Buy by a cooperative,” he added.

Jorge Lanata on his return to PPT.

In addition, the minister said that the bags were not five kilos but seven and that included more varieties of vegetables. “The specifications indicate that the bags must be composed of at least 7 species of vegetables, greens and fruits (potato, onion, orange, mandarin, pear, green apple, red apple, peach, banana, tomato, cucumber, eggplant, cabbage, chard and carrot); not just for potatoes, “he said.

The offer from the Grabois cooperative was for 30,000 bags and the amount was $ 18,300,000.

Ministry sources explained that there are usually differences between the purchase specifications and what is published on the Buy platform because the system is limited to the description of the products to be purchased by the State.

For example, They stated that the system does not allow to consign seven kilos and that is why there are five, although they clarified that this information is complete in the specifications and described with the quantity and variety of vegetables that were sought to acquire. “Everything is still under evaluation, because it is necessary to determine that it meets all the requirements as any supplier that includes, among others, not having debts with the treasury,” they said from Social Development and insisted that the purchase had not yet been made and stressed that the regulations do not specify deadlines to finalize the purchase.

The cooperative, which responds to Grabois, is the same one that was involved in the taking of a field from the former Minister of Agriculture during the macrismo, Luis Miguel Etchevehere. The former minister’s sister, Dolores, gave the lands that generated the occupation of the family’s lands in Entre Ríos to this same cooperative.

Grabois targeted Lanata on social media: “Today they accuse us of selling potatoes with a premium. If they hate us so much as to lie so crudely, we will be doing something right,” he wrote and quoted a statement in which the cooperative said that “there is no premium or irregularities” and that in the program television “they have not wanted to report on the reality of the offer.”